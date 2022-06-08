×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

The award-winning actress is apparently a frontrunner for the lead role of Madonna in a biopic of the pop culture icon’s life.

Julia Garner
Julia Garner at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Julia Garner has been offered to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the award-winning actress has emerged as the frontrunner to play the pop icon in a universal biopic about her life, which Madonna herself will be directing. Per the outlet, Garner’s team is “expected to accept.”

The film will chronicle Madonna’s early career and rise to fame and will be made by Universal Pictures.

The 28-year-old star was apparently chosen from a pool of a dozen candidates auditioning for the role. The audition process was allegedly grueling, leaning more into a performance aspect requiring the ability to both dance and sing. It was previously reported that some of the actresses in the running for the role include Florence Pugh and Alexa Demie, among others.

In recent years, Garner has emerged as a breakout star in her own right, receiving critical acclaim for her role in the Netflix hit series “Ozark,” for which she won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.

Related Galleries

This year, she received high praise for playing now-iconic con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix docuseries “Inventing Anna.”

In October, Madonna revealed on her Instagram she was almost finished writing the script. The news of Madonna directing and cowriting her own biopic was first announced in September 2020, when she revealed the statement on her official website.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” the music legend wrote. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

READ MORE HERE:

Netflix Reveals First Look at Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in New Drama Series

Julia Garner, Shira Haas, More Emerging Actors Star in Glen Luchford-directed Prada Holiday 2021 Campaign

How Fashion and Instagram Played a Role in Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad