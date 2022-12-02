×
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Go for Classic Glamour at White House State Dinner

The actress and her son joined fellow actors, politicians and diplomats in honoring the president of France.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House State Dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 1. Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Monday wearing an elegant black evening dress.

At the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a black velvet floor-length sleeveless halter-neck dress by Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag and jewelry, including a gold bangle and gold chandelier earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black pumps.

Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son Charlie Hall, who wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo look with a black bow tie and black lace-up shoes. Hall is racking up his own share of acting credits with roles on his resume including TV series such as “Bel Air,” “Love, Victor” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

US actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (L) and her son Charles Hall arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House State Dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 1. AFP via Getty Images

For makeup, Louis-Dreyfus went for an evening-ready look, including a matte lip, rose pink blush smokey eye shadow and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and let it cascade down her back in a wavy style.

Louis-Dreyfus might not be a politician herself, but one of her most notable TV roles was on the television show “Veep,” where she played fictional vice president Selina Meyer. The role garnered Louis-Dreyfus six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her “Veep” character is considered a fashion trailblazer by many. Her fashion choices were so popular that after the show’s finale, the costumes went up for auction, including body-con dresses, designer handbags and shoes.

The White House State Dinner honoring Macron marked the first state dinner of the Biden presidency. The dinner was used as an opportunity to work on key relations with France, a major American ally. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.

