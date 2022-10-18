Julia Roberts Channels Romantic Glamour in Vibrant Ruffled Pink Gown for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Julia Roberts arrived at the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” on Monday wearing a fuchsia semi-ruffled gown with statement sleeves slightly puffed at the shoulders. The event was held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, where Roberts was joined by her costar George Clooney.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17. Getty Images

Her gown incorporated a neckline silhouette that plunged below the sternum and her sleeves ruffled right above elbow length. The vibrant color complemented the pink carpet and floral decor that nodded the theme of her romantic-comedy.

Greta Constantine designed Roberts’ custom dress and stylist Elizabeth Stewart coordinated the bright ensemble with a Tyler Ellis “Lee Pouchet” crossbody clutch and Chopard jewels.

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17. Getty Images

The jewelry brand was an apt choice for Roberts, who serves as an “ambassadress” and was named the godmother of Trophée Chopard during the jewelry brand’s 13th edition.

For the London premiere of the film on Sept. 7, Roberts also wore a custom black-and-white stitched gown by Alexander McQueen. She was then joined by film director Ol Parker, costar George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo.

“Ticket to Paradise” is set to debut nationwide on Oct. 21.