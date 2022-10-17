×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala

The actress took home the Icon Award at the evening's event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Julia Roberts attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Julia Roberts attends the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15. Getty Images

Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble.

The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Julia Roberts attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Julia Roberts attends the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15. Getty Images

Roberts worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has also collaborated with Selma Blair, Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain.

For beauty, Roberts opted for a natural makeup look, going for a slightly dewy face, just a hint of blush and a bit of mascara to make her eyes pop. Her hair was parted to one side and slicked down in the front, with a tight bun in the back.

In addition to attending the Academy Museum Gala, Roberts is on the promotional circuit for her new movie “Ticket to Paradise,” starring opposite George Clooney. The film tells the story of a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying someone whom they both consider to be the wrong man. Roberts was recently seen in London wearing an Alexander McQueen dress at the premiere of the film. She also made a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” wearing another Thom Browne look.

The Academy Museum Gala took place on Oct. 16 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The event raised more than $10 million in donations for the institution. Honorees at the event included film producer Miky Lee, director Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton. Roberts was honored with the Icon Award for her years in the film industry.

