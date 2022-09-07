Julia Roberts Brings Sartorial ‘Love’ to the Red Carpet in Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Julia Roberts had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest movie.

The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet on Wednesday for the London premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” at the Odeon Luxe at Leicester Square. She wore a custom black gown by Alexander McQueen emblazoned with designs and sayings in white stitching under a cropped, quarter-sleeve black blazer.

She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup and jewelry simple.

She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with Zoey Deutch, Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett.

Julia Roberts attends the “Ticket To Paradise” world film premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Sept. 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Joining Roberts was at the premiere with her costars, including George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo. The film’s director, Ol Parker, who was behind “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” was also present, as was Clooney’s wife Amal Clooney.

“Ticket to Paradise” is a romantic comedy following two divorced parents (played by Roberts and Clooney) who travel to Bali, Indonesia, to sabotage a wedding between their daughter Lily and a local named Gede, whom she had just met, so that she does not make the same mistake they did 25 years prior by marrying too young.

Kaitlyn Dever, George Clooney, Lucas Bravo, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Maxime Bouttier attend the world premiere of “Ticket To Paradise” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Sept. 7 Dave Benett/WireImage

It marks Roberts and Clooney’s fifth movie together, after the success of films such as the “Ocean’s” franchise and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”

“Ticket to Paradise” is scheduled for a theatrical release in Australia on Sept. 15, in the United Kingdom on Sept. 16 and in the U.S. starting Oct. 21.