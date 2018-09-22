POWER OF TWO: Two Hollywood power couples turned heads at the Salvatore Ferragamo show on Sunday morning: Julianne Moore dressed in red, arm-in-arm with her husband, producer and director Bart Freundlich, and Armie Hammer with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. While Moore was not giving interviews, Hammer said he finished promoting critically acclaimed “Call Me by Your Name,” and hinted at other possible collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino. “We’ve been onto other projects, but I am still happy to have done that,” he said of the Oscar-nominated film. “I’m definitely going to see him while I’m here.” Hammer’s next film, “On The Basis of Sex,” premieres in December and chronicles the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Hammer is in town for a few days, and is expected to attend the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at the La Scala theater on Sunday evening, as is Moore. Guests at Ferragamo also included Ellie Bamber, Philippa Coultard and Jeremy Irvine.