Actress Julianne Moore Auctions Off Red Carpet Couture Gowns as NFTs for Cause

Julianne Moore is getting in on the NFT action.

Taking part in a digital auction, the Oscar-winning actress has offered three haute couture gowns worn on red carpets, which will also live on as NFTs.

Featuring a design by Balenciaga (a pink dress seen at the Paris premiere of “A Single Man”) and two by Givenchy (a green sparkling number worn at the 2015 SAG Awards and an embroidered black and silver dress from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival), buyers will receive the physical dresses, as well as their 3D representations, created by digital platform Since3000 and NFT pro Nicole Buffett, daughter of Warren Buffett. A percentage of sales are going toward The Actors Fund, an organization supporting the entertainment industry with services like health care and financial aid.

The event — titled Fine Silver — is a partnership between Live Rocket, a digital-first commerce and content company launched in October 2021 (a branch of New York City’s Live Rocket Studios), and Zaptheory, a crypto consulting business. Fashion figures Amy Fine Collins, an author and journalist, and Cameron Silver, owner of Los Angeles’ Decades vintage shop, were tapped as hosts.

“As a new global platform, we could not be prouder to present the premiere of our new show Fine Silver and the heartfelt contributions of actress Julianne Moore and her amazing red carpet haute couture gowns,” said Live Rocket founder Mark Bozek in a statement.

Live now and available through April 10, the auction is found online on the Mogul Productions website — an NFT and decentralized financing platform — which will live stream the results.