Julianne Moore Gets Ethereal in White Carolina Herrera Gown for Gotham Awards 2022

Julianne Moore arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday in New York City, wearing an ethereal white dress.

In honor of the ceremony, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a floor-length white gown with a plunging V-neckline by Carolina Herrera.

Julianne Moore at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

She accessorized the look with a gold textured clutch bag and finished with two stacks of bracelets and a stack of necklaces from Sidney Garber.

To create her look, Moore worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young, who also works with Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Williams.

For makeup, Moore worked with Hung Vanngo, who gave the actress a carpet-ready look, including a glossy peach lip, blush, earth-tone eyeshadow and mascara. For hair, she worked with Marcus Francis, who pulled her hair into a tight bun.

Julianne Moore at The 2022 Gotham Awards. Nina Westervelt for Variety

It’s been a busy year for Moore. The actress has three upcoming productions, including “May December,” “Mothertrucker” and “Sharper.” She’s also been making a slate of red carpet appearances this year, with many standout moments at the Venice Film Festival, where she donned Valentino and Armani Privé Couture.

Outside of adding to her acting resume, Moore also signed to become an ambassador for cruelty-free luxury beauty brand Hourglass. The actress signed a one-year deal and starred in the brand’s “We Glow” campaign, introducing the new Ambient Soft Glow Foundation.

“There’s something very natural and effortless about her persona and who she is,” Carisa Janes, founder and chief executive officer of Hourglass, said to WWD regarding why she sought to partner with Moore.

The annual Gotham Awards honor outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Flipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.