×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

The actress serves as the festival's jury president.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Jury
Julianne Moore attends the jury photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.

Julianne Moore attends the jury photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

As she headed to the event, Moore was seen in rectangular-shaped black frames coupled with a black shoulder handbag that included a gold chain strap. Her look was styled by Kate Young and Sean Nguyen, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Lili Reinhart and Sophie Turner.

Related Galleries

Moore also attended the Variety and Hotel Danieli inaugural cocktail party on Tuesday. She wore an Alaïa dress styled by Kate Young and Sean Nguyen that fused a bustier silhouette in black and a yellow polka-dotted skirt with black satin Amina Muaddi sandals. Her accessories included pieces from Monica Vinader’s newly released collaboration with Kate Young, including a gemstone black onyx ring and a gemstone black onyx bangle. Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Leila Hatami were also in attendance.

Julianne Moore attends the jury photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival recognizes some of the world’s most highly anticipated films. The annual gathering unveils the works of established and emerging international filmmakers at the Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia in Italy. Films such as “Blonde,” directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, and director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, are among the screenings. Moore is this year’s jury president, along with Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen as jury members. The festival runs through Sept. 10.

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Hot Summer Bags

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Celine

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad