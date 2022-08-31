Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.

Julianne Moore attends the jury photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

As she headed to the event, Moore was seen in rectangular-shaped black frames coupled with a black shoulder handbag that included a gold chain strap. Her look was styled by Kate Young and Sean Nguyen, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Lili Reinhart and Sophie Turner.

Moore also attended the Variety and Hotel Danieli inaugural cocktail party on Tuesday. She wore an Alaïa dress styled by Kate Young and Sean Nguyen that fused a bustier silhouette in black and a yellow polka-dotted skirt with black satin Amina Muaddi sandals. Her accessories included pieces from Monica Vinader’s newly released collaboration with Kate Young, including a gemstone black onyx ring and a gemstone black onyx bangle. Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Leila Hatami were also in attendance.

The Venice Film Festival recognizes some of the world’s most highly anticipated films. The annual gathering unveils the works of established and emerging international filmmakers at the Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia in Italy. Films such as “Blonde,” directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, and director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, are among the screenings. Moore is this year’s jury president, along with Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen as jury members. The festival runs through Sept. 10.