Julianne Moore Wears Polka Dot Alaïa Dress at Venice Film Festival 2022 Kickoff Cocktail Party

The Oscar-winning actress is the president of this year’s festival jury.

Alberto Barbera and Julianne Moore are
Alberto Barbera and Julianne Moore are seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Julianne Moore is starting off the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with a standout fashion moment.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the inaugural cocktail party for the 79th edition of the annual film festival Tuesday night wearing a silk dress featuring a heart-shaped bustier top and a black and yellow polka dot skirt from Alaïa. 

Moore is the jury president of this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Jury members include Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. The jury, with Moore at the helm, will decide who wins the coveted Golden Lion award for best film at the end of the film festival.

Julianne Moore attends the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Scuola Grande della Misericordia on Aug. 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival officially kicks off on Wednesday, running through Sept. 10. The festival will see the debut of several highly anticipated films, including director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; director Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, and director and actress Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. 

While the film festival hasn’t officially started, Moore has already made an impression for her style. Prior to the inaugural cocktails, Moore arrived in Venice wearing a dark blue double-breasted blazer over a white shirt paired with denim jeans and a canvas duffel bag from the Gucci Love Parade collection. 

