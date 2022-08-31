×
Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Moore is the jury president at this year’s film festival.

Julianne Moore wearing a valentino dress
Julianne Moore speaks on stage during the opening ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images for Netflix

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. 

Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Barbara Palvin, Regé-Jean Page, Emma Chamberlain and others.

Julianne Moore attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Corbis via Getty Images

The actress is the jury president at the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival. Along with the other jury members, the actress will be deciding who wins the coveted Golden Lion award for best film at the end of the festival.

Although the film festival kicked off on Wednesday, Moore has already made an impression with her style. On Tuesday, she attended the inaugural cocktail party for the festival wearing a black and yellow polka dot dress from Alaïa. On Wednesday morning, Moore looked to Celine for a photo call event, wearing an off-white, oversize tuxedo. 

Other stars at the “White Noise” premiere also made an impression with their red carpet looks, including Thompson in an Armani Privé dress and trousers from the spring 2009 couture collection, Turner-Smith in a sequined black Gucci dress and Page in a printed Armani tuxedo. 

