STAY TUNED: Details are scant, but Julie de Libran, who recently left Sonia Rykiel, has a new project up her sleeve, as indicated by an Instagram post from the creative director.

“Julie de Libran PARIS Coming soon… #juliedelibran #newadventure #staytuned” reads the post, which, by early morning Paris time had garnered more than 700 likes.

Contacted by WWD, de Libran said the project was “a work in progress so I can say nothing about it for the moment.”

De Librane in March had said she was shocked after being abruptly asked to leave Sonia Rykiel ahead of the end of her contract.

De Libran, who joined Rykiel in 2014, showed her last collection for the label in a showroom presentation during Paris Fashion Week, having skipped the runway after a banner 50th anniversary year that culminated in an outdoor fashion show last September on the newly christened Allée Sonia Rykiel in Paris.

Sonia Rykiel has since gone into receivership as owner First Heritage Brands seeks a buyer to take over the struggling business. A French commercial court last month placed the company into administration until June while it examines offers.

First Heritage Brands had mandated investment bank Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild in January to seek an investor or outright buyer for the brand, which it acquired in 2012.