‘Jurassic World’-inspired Collection Debuts to Help Artisans

The new offerings are geared for socially minded consumers and movie fans alike.

The capsule collection is inspired by
The capsule collection is inspired by the film’s themes. Courtesy of Accompany Creative

PRESERVING THE PAST: With “Jurassic World Dominion” headed to theaters this summer, Accompany is trying to reel in some of those fans and socially conscious-minded shoppers by launching a capsule collection with the nonprofit retailer Ten Thousand Villages.

Accompany and Universal Pictures have joined forces for a capsule collection through a partnership with the film franchise “Jurassic World.”

The blockbuster will premiere in theaters in the U.S. on June 3. For the Jurassic World x Accompany collection, apparel, home goods and gift items are being offered for adults and children with all of the handcrafted goods being made by artisan nonprofits in India and Nepal. Accompany, which focuses on socially impactful design-driven commerce, aims to capture dinosaur-loving movie fans and mindful shoppers alike with items that support marginalized artisan communities and strengthens their socioeconomic status. In doing so, the company helps to keep the artisans’ culture and crafts going.

As an indicator of interest in values-based shopping, the 2020 Zeno Strength of Purpose study reported that consumers are four to six times more likely to buy from, trust, champion and defend companies with a strong purpose. Eight thousand consumers evaluated 75 companies and brands for the survey.

Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit that markets ethically made, handcrafted products that are made by artisans in more than 25 countries where marginalization and economic disempowerment are factors.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is the sixth installment in the Jurassic World franchise. It is also the third film in a trilogy, centering on themes of coexistence and legacy. The licensed products are inspired by the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film. Hand weaving, wood carving and other age-old techniques are used for the “Jurassic World”-inspired children’s items and home goods and kitchenware. Think terry cloth towels with a dinosaur-shaped hood and tail, or cotton pillows handprinted with the film’s T. Rex skeleton logo. There are also tote bags printed with dinosaur teeth prints and other accents. Retail prices range from $13 to $100 and the collection is available online via Accompany and through the exclusive retail partner Ten Thousand Villages.

As a nod to “Jurassic World Dominion’s” feminist theme of STEM-advancing women, the cobranded collection will help to protect and strengthen women’s rights in underserved communities. Accompany has teamed with Ten Thousand Villages to connect with artisans through two nonprofit fair trade networks — Sasha, a supporter of 5,000-plus artisans in India — the majority of whom are women, and Nepal’s Finest, a Nepal-based organization that is dedicated to improving the socioeconomic status of thousands of marginalized craftspeople and their families.

