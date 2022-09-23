×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Max Mara Spring 2023

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Jurnee Smollett Wears Blue Alexandre Vauthier Couture Set to Promote ‘Lou’

The actress was seen in New York City wearing the set from the design house’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Jurnee Smollett is seen outside "Today"
Jurnee Smollett is seen outside "Today" on Sept. 22. GC Images

Jurnee Smollett is promoting her latest project with a standout fashion look.

The actress was seen in New York on Thursday to promote her new thriller film “Lou” wearing a blue monochromatic look from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 couture collection. Smollett’s look consisted of a blue oversize, short sleeve wool jacket, Bermuda trousers, a turtleneck sweater and black crystal-embellished heels. Her look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Smollett wore the look without the jacket during an appearance on “Today,” where she spoke about the film.

Jurnee Smollett is seen outside “Today” on Sept. 22 in New York City to promote “Lou.” GC Images

This is Smollett’s latest standout fashion moment promoting “Lou.” Earlier this week, Smollett made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” wearing a bright fuchsia set from Italian label Giuseppe di Morabito. She attended the film’s premiere last week wearing a sculptural fringe top paired with formfitting black trousers from Ronald van der Kamp. 

Smollett is known for her edgy style. Earlier this year, she attended the premiere of Netflix’s “Spiderhead” wearing a red crystal-embellished and cutout dress from Alexandre Vauthier

Last year, Smollett made an impression on fashion spectators during awards season, where she wore many high-fashion looks including a Zuhair Murad pink ballgown at the SAG Awards and a silver sequined Louis Vuitton suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 

“Lou” is a thriller following a mother, played by Smollett, who teams with her neighbor, played by Allison Janney, after a young girl is kidnapped. The movie debuts on Netflix on Friday. 

Jurnee Smollett Wears Blue Alexandre Vauthier

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

