Jurnee Smollett Subtly Sparkles in Miniskirt With Sequined Details for Chanel High Jewelry Dinner

Jurnee Smollett arrived at Chanel’s dinner in Los Angeles celebrating the 1932 high jewelry collection in a black-and-white ensemble.

The actress wore a head-to-toe look from the brand, including a cropped black cardigan with red trim on the pockets, a black and white tweed miniskirt with sequined trim and a quilted Chanel top handle bag.

Jurnee Smollett at Chanel’s High Jewelry Dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2022. Getty Images

Smollett had contoured cheekbones and a nude lip. She went for a subtle hint of eyeliner and a pop of mascara. She parted her hair to the side and had it done in a wavy style.

Chanel is known for dressing many celebrities, with the brand’s relationship with Hollywood. The brand has named many Academy Award-winning actresses, from Nicole Kidman to Marion Cotillard, as brand ambassadors, and regularly dresses stars for awards ceremonies and red carpet events.

Last month, Smollett was seen promoting her new Netflix film “Lou” wearing a blue jacket, pants and top from Alexandre Vauthier. Lou tells the story of a young girl kidnapped during a powerful storm and the quest to rescue her. The actress is also in post-production for “The Burial,” a film where she stars opposite Jamie Foxx.

Chanel’s dinner celebrating the 1932 jewelry collection is inspired by Coco Chanel’s original 1932 designs, specifically her “Bijoux de Diamants” collection. The line includes 77 designs created under the leadership of Patrice Leguéreau, Chanel’s director of Fine Jewelry Creative Studio.

Guests attending the dinner included Marion Cotillard, Rachel Zoe, Kaitlyn Dever, Andra Day and Rainey Qualley.