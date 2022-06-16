×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red Alexandre Vauthier Cutout Dress at ‘Spiderhead’ Premiere

Smollett joined costar Miles Teller on the red carpet.

red alexandre vauthier dress, christian louboutin
Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red
Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red
Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red
Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red
View ALL 14 Photos

Jurnee Smollett went with a daring red carpet look for the premiere of her new film “Spiderhead.”

The actress attended the New York screening of the Netflix movie Wednesday night wearing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Smollett’s look was a red, crystal-embellished cutout dress, which she paired with black pumps from Christian Louboutin and De Beers jewelry. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett at a screening of "Spiderhead" at the Paris Theater on June 15, 2022 in New York City.
Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett at a screening of “Spiderhead” at the Paris Theater on June 15, 2022 in New York City. AP

Smollett joined costar Miles Teller on the red carpet. Teller, fresh off his role in “Top Gun: Maverick,” wore a plum-colored, silk suit for the premiere. Teller also walked the red carpet alongside his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Smollett rarely shies away from a standout fashion moment on the red carpet. She grabbed attention during the 2021 awards season when she wore high-fashion looks, including a Zuhair Murad pink ballgown at the SAG Awards, a feathered Elie Saab dress at the Oscars and a silver sequined Louis Vuitton suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Earlier in the “Spiderhead” press tour, Smollett wore another look from Alexandre Vauthier: a pink sculptural jacket paired with a plaid pink skirt.

“Spiderhead” is described as a sci-fi thriller film that tells the story of two inmates, played by Smollett and Teller, who form a connection while in a state-of-the-art prison that’s run by a brilliant visionary (played by Chris Hemsworth) who is performing experiments with mind-altering drugs on his prisoners in exchange for commuted sentences. The film debuts on Netflix on Friday.

READ MORE HERE:

The Standout Fashion Looks from the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival 

A Closer Look at Ariana DeBose’s Custom Tonys Looks 

Keke Palmer Wears 16Arlington Dress at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere 

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Hot Summer Bags

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad