Just One Eye, the edgy, art-filled Los Angeles boutique, has relocated to the Sycamore District, in a building with an expanded 13,000 square feet of floor space showcasing one-of-a-kind pieces by Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol and Takashi Murakami, alongside men’s and women’s wear by Gucci, Prada, Chloé, Paco Rabanne, Alexandre Vauthier, Missoni, Christian Louboutin, Y Project, Sage Hollywood, Wales Bonner and a shop-in-shop from The Row.

The airy store also sells furniture designed by Brad Pitt (yes, that Brad Pitt), vintage decor from the Forties to the Sixties, Hermès tabletop items, fine jewelry by Daniela Villegas, Amrit, Noor Fares and others, and fragrance by Eric Buterbaugh.

Upon entering through the glass doors, visitors are met by a twisting, scrap metal sculpture by John Chamberlain. Across the back wall is a Hirst cherry blossom painting. Even the dressing rooms are filled with art and vintage photography. The store has a VIP entrance in the back, where celebs can roll straight into the Jorge Serrano salon (he’s Kris Jenner’s hairstylist), have lunch and their car washed while they wait.

The emerging retail stretch in Hollywood located on North Sycamore Street just east of La Brea Avenue and south of Santa Monica Boulevard also boasts a Tartine restaurant, a Super Vinyl store and will soon host a pop-up from L.A. brand NSF.

Just One Eye is owned by Paola Russo, formerly the artistic director of L.A.’s Maxfield boutique, with cofounder Victoria Niarchos. Opened in 2011, the original 5,000-square-foot store was located around the corner on Romaine Street in an Art Deco building that once belonged to Howard Hughes.

Over the years, Russo has captured the attention of the fashion and art jet set by launching exclusive collaborations, including $55,000 crocodile backpacks by Damien Hirst x The Row, $25,000 Converse Chuck Taylors made from Nate Lowman paintings in store now, and cultural events such as one that involved dancers cast as special ops forces swooping in from helicopter to a rooftop party to introduce Just One Eye’s $12,000, high-end “survival kit.” According to the p.r., more events are coming up for the enlarged space, including a grand opening party in 2020.