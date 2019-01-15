SNAKE SHOE: Just Cavalli is the latest brand to join the fashion sneakers conversation as creative director Paul Surridge has created the label’s first style for pre-fall 2019.

Named P1thon in a nod to the brand’s signature, wild animal motifs, the shoes are available in five different styles, for both men and women.

Solid white and solid black options feature python-printed leather and mesh, while a more flamboyant iteration is crafted from leopard-printed pony skin with red leather details. Each style features a flame-shaped design running along the chunky sole.

Retailing at around 250 euros, the sneakers will hit stores in May.