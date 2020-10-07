Justin Bieber is embarking on a new fashion partnership — just in time for Croctober.

The singer, and founder of clothing brand Drew House, is teaming with Crocs for a limited-edition Classic Clog inspired by elements of his fashion brand. The shoes are designed in Drew House’s classic yellow hue and include eight custom Crocs’ charms, called Jibbitz, including the Drew House smiley face logo, rainbows, daisies and pizza slices, among others.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style,” Bieber said in a statement. “I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Bieber had teased the collaboration on his social media platforms on Oct. 1, posting a photo of his Crocs collaboration floating in a pool. He also revealed the collaboration on his Instagram on Wednesday, playing into the “real or cake” social media challenge where he cut into a pair of the shoes that turned out to be an actual cake.

The limited-edition Crocs x Justin Bieber shoes will be available starting Oct. 13 and will retail for $59.99. The shoes will be available on the Crocs and Drew House web sites.

Bieber launched Drew House in January 2019 based on his own laid-back, streetwear style consisting of graphic sweatshirts, sweatpants and other ath-leisure offerings.

Crocs is no stranger to fashion collaborations. The shoe brand has embarked on several major partnerships over the years, including collaborations with the likes of Christopher Kane, Balenciaga and Alife. Crocs also teamed with rapper Post Malone for two collaborations in 2018 and 2019.

Bieber has also done other fashion and beauty partnerships in the past. Last year, the singer teamed with personal-care brand Schmidt’s Naturals for a deodorant collaboration. Additionally, Bieber teamed with Forever 21 in 2016 to create merchandise for his Purpose tour. He’s also appeared in several ads for Calvin Klein.

