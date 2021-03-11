Justin Bieber Teams With Crocs for Second Collaboration

Justin Bieber is following up his popular collaboration with Crocs.

The musician and his Drew House fashion label are teaming with the shoe brand for the second time to create another version of the brand’s classic clog. The Crocs x Justin Bieber Class Clog 2 is designed in a lavender hue with a fixed backstrap. The style comes with cartoon-like Crocs charms, called Jibbitz, and a pair of Drew House branded white gym socks.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” Bieber said in a statement. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them.”

Bieber first teamed with Crocs in October to create a limited-edition style of the Classic Clog in his Drew House brand’s signature yellow hue. The style came with eight custom Jibbitz, including the Drew House smiley face logo, rainbows, daisies and pizza slices. The first collaboration sold out within two hours in the U.S., according to the brand.

Crocs has had tremendous success in recent years with its celebrity collaborations, namely with rapper Post Malone, who has teamed with the brand five times since 2018. The shoe brand has also embarked on many high-fashion partnerships with designers and brands like Christopher Kane, Balenciaga and Alife.

The Crocs x Justin Bieber Classic Clog 2 style will be available for purchase on March 16 starting at 10 a.m. EST on the brand’s website and in Crocs retail stores. The style will retail for $69.99.

Read more here:

14 Musicians That Launched Fashion Brands

Post Malone and Bad Bunny Fuel Crocs’ Growth

A Look at All of Post Malone’s Crocs Collaborations

WATCH: J Balvin Talks His Air Jordan Collaboration