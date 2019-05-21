Justin Bieber is now the face of a deodorant.

The singer has teamed with natural deodorant brand, the Unilever-owned Schmidt’s Naturals, to create a new scent called “Here + Now.” Bieber revealed the collaboration today on his Instagram, posting a shirtless photo of himself captioned with: “ready for Here + Now…new collab coming this fall with @schmidtsnaturals.”

Bieber was involved in the conception of the product, collaborating with the brand on the name, packaging and custom scent — which is yet-to-be revealed. While the product is slated to launch in “fall 2019,” according to the company, there is no specific information on its composition and packaging.

In late March, Bieber announced on his Instagram that he would be taking a hiatus from the music world, instead focusing on his marriage and his mental health. He’s since released a new song, called “I Don’t Care,” with Ed Sheeran earlier this month and collaborated with DJ Khaled on the song, “No Brainer,” for the DJs latest album, “Father of Asahd.”

Bieber has also been focusing on his contemporary fashion label, Drew House, which launched early this year. The line consists of mainly beige, corduroy pieces and graphic T-shirts and sweaters with the brand’s smiley face logo. Drew House hosted its first pop-up shop in March in Hong Kong for Art Basel. Bieber’s first foray into fashion was as a Calvin Klein underwear spokesmodel, where he appeared in a number of ad campaigns in 2015 and 2016.

The singer’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, is also busy working on her own line, a beauty brand called Bieber Beauty. The model filed for a trademark for the line in April for “beauty and cosmetic products.”

Read more here:

14 Musicians That Launched Fashion Brands

Hailey Bieber Is Making a Beauty Line

Ariana Grande Sued Over Her Instagram Photos

WATCH: Rihanna’s Fashion Career Through the Years