Justin Bieber is bringing his self-described laid-back style to Hong Kong.

The singer, who launched his own clothing label called Drew House in January, is opening the brand’s first pop-up shop in the city’s SoHo district from March 30 to 31 for Art Basel. The store will be designed as an interactive video rental store and will offer 18 unisex styles, including corduroy pieces, bucket hats and basketball shorts. As of Wednesday afternoon, it wasn’t confirmed if Bieber will make an appearance at the pop-up.

Selling out of its first collection upon launch, Drew House has gained a famous client base, including Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith and Travis Scott, among others.

“As a small, new brand from Los Angeles we just wanted to be accessible to the other side of the world,” said Ryan Good, cofounder of Drew House, in a statement from the brand. “We wanted to serve a place that perhaps wouldn’t normally have first access to something like this. Hong Kong is one of the biggest and most forward-thinking markets for fashion in the world. Once we found this store location it was a done deal. It felt like a home away from home…and we’re all about that.”

The pop-up will also offer pieces from Drew House’s upcoming collection, which includes the brand’s highly sought after hotel slippers that Bieber posted about on Instagram in December prior to the brand’s launch. These offerings will be made available internationally on the brand’s web site in April.

Bieber mainly uses his Instagram to promote the line’s pieces, which typically feature the brand’s happy face logo. The singer and his wife are routinely seen wearing pieces from the line, like the Drew House sweatshirts and hats.

The singer also took to his Instagram on Monday to reveal he’d be taking a break from music, stating he needs to focus on his mental health and marriage before making another album.

The pop-up is located at 36 Cochrane Street in Central Hong Kong. Prices range from $20 to $200.

