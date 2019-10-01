Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have officially tied the knot, again.

After secretly getting married at a New York courthouse last year, the couple hosted their wedding ceremony Monday night at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C. The Biebers were joined by a host of their celebrity and fashion industry friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, stylist Karla Welch and hairstylist and Ouai Haircare founder, Jen Atkin, among others.

In the week leading up to the nuptials, Bieber took to his Instagram account to share photos relating to the wedding, including old photos of himself and his wife, a wedding gift he got for himself and costume-like suits he jokingly asked his followers to choose for the ceremony.

While details from the wedding are scant, many guests documented the night on their Instagram accounts, posting photos from the wedding’s photobooth and the party favors.

Scroll to see more from inside the couple’s star-studded wedding.

Read more here:

Justin Bieber Is Making Deodorant

Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Line Thwarted By Justin Bieber

Levi’s Taps Hailey Bieber As Face of 501 Jeans

WATCH: How Paris Hilton Became A Branding Powerhouse