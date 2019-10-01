Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's Star-Studded Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at their South Carolina wedding.

Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have officially tied the knot, again.

After secretly getting married at a New York courthouse last year, the couple hosted their wedding ceremony Monday night at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C. The Biebers were joined by a host of their celebrity and fashion industry friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, stylist Karla Welch and hairstylist and Ouai Haircare founder, Jen Atkin, among others.

In the week leading up to the nuptials, Bieber took to his Instagram account to share photos relating to the wedding, including old photos of himself and his wife, a wedding gift he got for himself and costume-like suits he jokingly asked his followers to choose for the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

My wife and I :) where it all began

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

While details from the wedding are scant, many guests documented the night on their Instagram accounts, posting photos from the wedding’s photobooth and the party favors.

Scroll to see more from inside the couple’s star-studded wedding.

View this post on Instagram

✨ 9.30.19

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

My bride is 🔥

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Renell Medrano (@renellaice) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️Celebrating #theBiebers ❤️

A post shared by Dendoll (@dendoll) on

View this post on Instagram

WIFE 😍

A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve) on

View this post on Instagram

So much love for the Biebers ❤️

A post shared by Isabela Rangel Grutman (@isabelagrutman) on

View this post on Instagram

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber 💥

A post shared by Alfredo Flores (@alfredoflores) on

Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner
