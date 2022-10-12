×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Justin Thomas Creates Sunscreen Collection

The golfer developed melanoma on his leg as a result of sun exposure.

Wear SPF
The Wear SPF collection. courtesy

Justin Thomas is on a mission.

In 2019, the professional golfer found an irregularly shaped mole on his calf that turned out to be melanoma. And now, he’s set out to spread the word about how wearing sunscreen can help others from experiencing the same health crisis.

“My scare with melanoma was a real wake-up call for me and why I decided to partner with veteran consumer goods managers to launch Wear SPF,” Thomas said. The line, which debuted in the spring, is part of the athlete’s goal to educate and encourage people of all ages to “apply, reapply and go get checked.”

Related Galleries

On Tuesday afternoon, Thomas joined dermatologist Dr. Britt Craiglow on a Zoom call to tell his story. “Being a golfer, I’ve been out in the sun all my life,” he said. And since moving to Florida from his hometown in Kentucky to pursue his career, his time outdoors has increased. “I was very fortunate to catch it early and I want to use my platform to spread the word.”

He said that in golf, he often meets people who say he has inspired them or their kids to take up the game, but with this, he believes he can actually save lives. “You can’t compare anything in golf with this,” he said.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of the United States Team plays his shot from the eighth tee during Sunday singles matches on day four of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas at the 2022 Presidents Cup in September. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

The collection consists of a water-resistant sunscreen spray with an SPF of 50 that retails for $13; a mineral sunscreen lotion with an SPF of 30 for $16; a sport stick with an SPF of 50 for the face and body that retails for $10; a sunscreen lip balm for $3, and an after-sun cleanser for $10. The collection is available online, on Amazon and in golf pro shops. A portion of the proceeds go to the Justin Thomas Foundation, which supports children in need, junior golf and military families.

Thomas said his favorite Wear SPF products are the sport stick or spray because he doesn’t like getting anything on his hands when he’s playing.

Craiglow said getting young people — especially athletes — to realize they need to wear sunscreen is essential since they spend so much time outside in the sun. “This is an opportunity to capture a population that really needs it,” she said.

“As a young athlete, I wish I had known to wear sunscreen all the time,” Thomas added.

But because the scar on his leg is so visible — “It looks like I was bitten by a shark,” he said — other tour players have noticed it, affording him the opportunity to encourage them to wear sunscreen as well. “Everyone I’ve told so far has been blown away,” he said, noting they’re now showing a lot more caution with their own skin routine.

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Justin Thomas Creates Wear SPF Sunscreen Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad