MLB’s Justin Turner Becomes Partner, Ambassador for Kaenon Sunglasses

The newly signed Boston Red Sox third baseman will also create a signature line with the brand.

Justin Turner for Kaenon
Justin Turner has been a longtime fan of the Kaenon brand. courtesy

This is a big off-season for Justin Turner. The All-Star third baseman, who just signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for a reported $21.7 million, has also become a vested partner in Kaenon, a Southern California-based sunglass brand.

The veteran infielder will also serve as an athlete ambassador for the company.

Turner, a California native, has been a longtime fan of the brand during his years playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The details of the investment were not disclosed, but as a vested partner, Turner will be involved in the company’s financial success and will also codesign signature products. He will also work with Kaenon on product seeding, social media activations and activities to raise the brand’s awareness.

“I’m very excited about my partnership with Kaenon. I’ve worn their sunglasses for years, and the importance of a quality of a lens, both on and off the field, is something many people don’t realize when it comes to eyewear,” Turner said. “Kaenon lenses are the best I’ve ever played in.”

Turner’s first multiframe signature collection is expected to launch this summer.

“Justin’s on-field accomplishments and off-field achievements make him a great partner for the Kaenon brand. He’s been seen wearing Kaenon for years before we even approached him about partnering together, making our collaboration as authentic as it gets,” said Brent Bearden, brand director of Kaenon. “Not only is he a great player, but his multiple nominations for the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropic work off the field speaks volumes about his character. As a partner in the brand, not just a paid ambassador, Justin will be a huge help in taking us to the next level.”

Kaenon was founded in Orange County, California, in 2001, and has become known for its super polarized lens design, the SR-91, which Turner has been wearing during games.

