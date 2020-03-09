LONDON — For JW Anderson’s fifth collaboration with Uniqlo — and to keep things fresh — the designer has debuted a kid’s wear line alongside the main collection. The upcoming collection, which launches in stores on Thursday, focuses on British classicism and tailoring.

“My brother just had a child, so in a way it kind of made sense to do children’s wear. I like the idea of miniature versions of adult clothing. I think everything small is very cute,” said Anderson.

The new line, he said, is just mini versions of the adult one, which for this season features a lot of patchwork stripe T-shirts and gingham, something the designer has started exploring in his women’s wear line.

There are maxi dresses made with different size ginghams in blue, black and red. One of Anderson’s favorite gingham looks is blue trousers worn and button-up jacket done in a large navy blue gingham pattern.

The women’s wear collection also includes workwear staples such as collared shirts with ruching at the shoulders and tie detailing at the cuffs, while other pieces, such as a trench coat and jeans with turn-up cuffs, add a more relaxed feel.

With the men’s wear line, Anderson channeled a workwear look and presented color-blocked pullover jackets paired with nylon trousers and more relaxed, straight-leg drawstring options.

According to the designer, he’s starting to experiment with how sportswear and tailoring are starting to meet. “There’s sort of a bridge now that’s starting to happen,” he mused.

He also debuted new footwear styles such as sandals in black and color-blocked red, yellow and blue. “I like it to be a slow evolution,” he said of his creative process.

“I’ve always done this collaboration because I wear and buy Uniqlo and I feel that it has to be a very slow progress, not like a fashion show. This is the base and it’s nice to have the classicism you can get through Uniqlo. In fashion shows, you can get away with a bit more and experiment and it might not ever turn into a reality, whereas this all has to turn into reality,” Anderson said.