LONDON — Jonathan Anderson has a way with accessories, both at Loewe and his namesake label, which has been selling those giant chain loafers at warp speed.

Now the London-based designer is delving into eyewear for the first time, joining forces with Persol.

Working with memories of Ibiza summers, and his Northern Irish home, Anderson has put his own spin on the original Persol 649 and 0009, updating them with bold color combinations and pairing them with funky tie-dye knits and fluoro striped sweaters from his spring 2022 range.

“I have always been a fan of Persol. They are a design classic; I wear them all the time,” Anderson said. “They remind me of midcentury furniture design and their classic design inspired the color combinations.”

Anderson worked with stylist Benjamin Bruno, a longtime collaborator; the Jamaican American hairstylist Jawara Wauchope, and the photographer Tyler Mitchell on a series of portraits showcasing the sunglasses, alongside some larger-than-life haircuts and logo separates.

“I really wanted to work with Tyler. He is such an incredible artist and photographer. I wanted images that became kind of poetic miniatures, almost like windows,” added the designer. “I love what Jawara does as well. His hairstyles are amazing and helped create this incredible portraiture that you somehow can’t place in time.”

Prices range from $361 to $417. The sunglasses will be sold across the JW Anderson e-commerce and retail locations, as well as select wholesale partners from July 17.