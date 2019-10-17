LONDON — Four seasons in, JW Anderson and Uniqlo are past their honeymoon phase and are building what looks like a lifelong partnership. On Thursday, they launched their latest fall collection online and in select stores.

Anderson moved his designs forward by looking at the past and at nature. The designer said he was inspired by the great outdoors in St. Ives, Cornwall and living in fleece clothing when he was a kid.

“Britain is in a very unusual position at the moment, and I wanted to look at all its positives and build on what life is like outside the city. I also looked back at when life was a lot simpler and when I was a child. I grew up most of the time wearing fleece. I like this idea of a durable garment,” he added.

As with previous seasons, Anderson included reversible items such as puffer jackets that can be worn inside out, and a parka with zippered elements. The designer said he wanted to focus on functional and versatile clothing. New for this season are corduroy pants with an elastic waist to be dressed up or down. He also introduced activewear.

“I like the idea of layered full looks, where you put on a jumper then a gilet under a jacket and scarf, like when you’re getting ready for school and it’s cold so your parents dress you in so much clothing,” he said.

For activewear, Anderson said he was inspired by Sixties tracksuit styles. He introduced leggings and a zip-up jacket to the mix. Prices range from 25 pounds for a shirt to 130 for outerwear pieces.

He also revisited kilts. “I like the idea that both men and women can wear kilts. The last time I did one was for my very first collection,” he added.

Although Anderson has a lot on his plate as creative director of Loewe and his own brand, he’s still very much invested in the Uniqlo partnership.

“It helps ground me in reality since I’m so used to creating excess. In a weird way, this is closest to me in terms of a product, because it’s something that I will wear. I bought these pants I’m wearing from the first (Uniqlo) collection, and I have 10 pairs and I wear them on a daily basis,” he said pointing to his tapered khaki-colored trousers.

“Uniqlo is one of my favorite brands, and I’m really lucky I get to collaborate with them,” he said.