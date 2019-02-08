A FRESH FACE: Jonathan Anderson has always seen his role both at JW Anderson and Loewe as a “cultural agitator” as much as designer.

A longtime champion of photography and pushing the boundaries of image-making, he launched the “Your Picture/Our Future” project last year, in a bid to shine the spotlight on the new generation of photographers.

Now he has tapped Julie Greve, one of the winners of the competition, for his latest spring 2019 campaign, which will be released this week.

The campaign, dubbed “Jagged Whispers Ashore” includes a series of black-and-white images that have a nostalgic, raw feel to them, as well as a film shot by Greve. She worked alongside Anderson, stylist Benjamin Bruno and the creative agency M/M Paris to conceptualize the images and film.

Greve, who is U.K.-based, was one of three winners of Anderson’s “Your Picture/Our Future” photography competition. She also worked on the brand’s fall 2018 campaign alongside the other two winners.

As part of the initiative, which is supported by Prince Charles’ charity The Princes Trust, Anderson was flooded with more than 1,800 submissions from young, 18- to 30-year-old imagemakers. He selected three winners and curated an exhibition in Covent Garden last May, to showcase some of the best submissions.

“I felt as if we were given a chance. We were all young, new and coming through together, particularly when we launched our campaigns. It felt right to give somebody else that opportunity. Fundamentally, it is about talent giving a chance to talent — this is something I really believe in,” Anderson said.

The brand said it will launch a second international search at the end of 2019.