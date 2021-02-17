For those who can’t get enough sweets, K-Swiss will introduce Girl Scout Cookie-inspired footwear.

The collection, called Girl Scouts x K-Swiss Court 66, is inspired by Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Trefoils/Shortbread Girl Scout Cookies. Each shoe incorporates details from its namesake and translates that to a reimagined take on the classic Court 66 shoe, with textures that mimic the Girl Scout Cookies they represent. They are designed for women and children.

The Thin Mints-inspired shoe has a premium soft-touch mint green suede body and laces, embodying the cookie’s look and taste. The Coconut Caramel-inspired shoe is designed in premium hairy suede with medial soft-touch side stripes similar to the cookie’s stripes. Finally, the Trefoils/Shortbread-inspired shoe features a premium soft suede upper and an embossed puffed cookie at the quarter.

Each shoe has Girl Scouts branding at the heel, custom cookie pattern detailing and is sold in a special cookie-inspired shoe box with silver foil paper.

The Girl Scouts x K-Swiss Court 66, which retails for $75 for women and $70 for kids, will be available to purchase March 4. The size range is 5-10 for women, and 3.5 to 7 for kids. The limited-edition collection is being sold at KSwiss.com, Girlscoutshop.com and footlocker.com.