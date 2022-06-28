Kacey Musgraves Wears Clio Peppiatt Minidress and Hunter Rain Boots at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Kacey Musgraves has traded in her cowboy boots for a pair of rain boots, which was fitting for her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

The award-winning country singer took the stage on the last day of the popular musical event on Sunday wearing a glittering black minidress by Clio Peppiatt Louis paired with classic black knee-high rain boots by Hunter. She styled her long brown hair down in loose curls and kept her makeup simple.

The dress, called the “Louis Dress,” was inspired by the medieval French “Apocalypse Tapestries,” which was commissioned by King Louis I of France, featuring designs of a knight and a dragon. It retails for 1,950 British pounds.

Musgraves is usually styled by Erica Cloud.

Kacey Musgraves performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 26. AP

The singer apparently garnered a large crowd for her set at the festival, held in Pilton, Somerset, singing songs from her latest album “Star-Crossed,” which was largely inspired by her divorce from Ruston Kelly in 2020.

Before she sang her song “Simple Times,” she told the audience, “We’re far from simple times, y’all,” referring to the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

“Honestly, I’m thinking about never going back to America,” she said later in the set, per Rolling Stone. “Anyone know anyone with positions for sheep farming? That sounds really good right now.”

To conclude her set, she performed hits from her critically acclaimed 2018 album “Golden Hour,” which nabbed four Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year.

READ MORE ABOUT KACEY MUSGRAVES HERE:

The Standout Fashion Moments in Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ Film

Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Yara Shahidi and More Celebrate Dior Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

The Standout Fashion Looks at Time’s 2022 Women of the Year Gala