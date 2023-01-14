×
Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

The "Wednesday" actor spent the holidays with family in his native St. John's, Newfoundland.

Front Row at Gucci MenÕs Fall 2023
Kai at Gucci's fall 2023 show. Vanni Bassetti/WWD

AGAINST THE WIND: “Wednesday” actor Percy Hynes White attended his first fashion show on Friday in Milan, taking in Gucci’s fall-winter 2023 men’s collection, which had models parading around a rock band jamming on a circular dais.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said before the show, pausing for some photos with Korean pop star Kai and Gucci chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri.

Gucci’s hip-dockworker look for next season look might look right at home in Hyne White’s hometown of St. John’s, Newfoundland, which is known for its rugged weather.

“You can like walk up the street like, completely horizontally when it’s windy. It’s crazy,” said the actor, who now lives in Toronto.

Percy Hynes White and Marco Bizzarri
Percy Hynes White and Marco Bizzarri Courtesy of Gucci

Told Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, a “noise rock” trio, would be the featured attraction, Hynes White was intrigued. “I’m very excited to see. I don’t know the band.”

Also taking in the show was actor Idris Elba, musician Nick Cave and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Gucci was the first big show of men’s fashion week in Milan, which runs through Sunday. It was a closely watched display as it featured the first collection realized by Gucci’s design studio without creative director Alessandro Michele, who exited the brand last November after an acclaimed seven-year stint.

Front Row at Gucci MenÕs Fall 2023
Jalen Ramsey at Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s show. Vanni Bassetti/WWD

