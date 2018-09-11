Kaia Gerber will properly welcome her capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld to New York on Wednesday, when she’ll be making an in-store appearance at the designer’s SoHo boutique. And the model isn’t simply rolling up in an Uber; Gerber will be arriving in a double-decker bus kitted out for the occasion.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection, which launched with Revolve on Aug. 30, is now available at the Karl Lagerfeld store as of Monday this week. Gerber will be taking a break from her fashion week schedule to make an in-store appearance on Wednesday to meet with lucky customers.

“I’m so grateful that Karl sees things the way I do where we didn’t really want to stick with trends with this,” Gerber told us of the line, which retails from $35 to $1,045, back in August. “We wanted to keep it classic, and that’s how I dress.”