A Closer Look Kaia Gerber’s Dress at the DKMS Anniversary Gala

The model attended the 30th anniversary gala for DKMS held in New York City.

Kaia Gerber attends the DKMS 30th
Kaia Gerber at the DKMS 30th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kaia Gerber went full classic glam on the red carpet of the DKMS gala.

The model stunned in a black, sleek slip gown by Marc Jacobs that featured a glossy, dotted pattern embossed throughout as she attended the 30th DKMS anniversary gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday.

Stars including Vera Wang, Jaime King and Coco Rocha were also in attendance.

The annual DKMS Gala helps raise funds to provide blood cancer and blood disorder patients a second chance at life. “The DKMS Gala showcases the work of DKMS and raises crucial funds to register potential blood stem cell donors for patients in need of lifesaving transplants,” its website reads.

Kaia Gerber at the DKMS 30th anniversary gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Kaia Gerber at the DKMS 30th anniversary gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has worked closely with the Marc Jacobs brand since the onset of her modeling career, walking its runway shows and leading the campaign for the label’s fragrance Daisy.

Throughout her career so far, Gerber has walked for fashion houses such as Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Versace and Valentino, among many others. She has also appeared on the covers of some of the biggest fashion publications worldwide, including different editions of Vogue. She is the brand ambassador for YSL Beauty.

Gerber’s successes extend beyond just modeling. She has collaborated with brands to create her own collections, such as Karl x Kaia with Karl Lagerfeld and most recently Bleusalt, which launched a hoodie and signature flared legging named after her.

She also appeared on the 10th season of popular horror anthology series “American Horror Story,” as well as its spinoff, “American Horror Stories.”

READ MORE HERE:

Kaia Gerber Teams Up With Bleusalt

Golden Heart Awards Go Virtual With Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Sarah Paulson

Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Carine Roitfeld Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

