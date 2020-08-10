LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Knowing that Kaia Gerber has a name that millions recognize, the Los Angeles-based label Bleusalt will be rolling out a pants style today designed and named for the model.

Bleusalt’s founder Lyndie Benson approached Gerber with the idea, but that did not come out of the blue. The executive is a family friend who got to know the in-demand model’s mother, Cindy Crawford.

In fact, Crawford preceded her daughter in pairing up with Bleusalt. A few years ago she approached Benson about using Bleusalt’s signature fabric to reimagine her favorite pair of pants. That resulted in “the Cindy pant.” Benson, the former wife of musician Kenny G, has been friends with Crawford for more than 20 years.

For Gerber, Benson has created a full-length pant with a gradual flare that is meant to be a day-or-night staple. Available in black, navy, white, light gray or camel, the signature pants retail for $130.

Gerber landed the September cover of Vogue Japan, but you won’t find her modeling the Kaia pant for Bleusalt. That assignment was handled by Amelia Hamlon, who was photographed lounging around wearing them. Gerber will be spreading the word about the style via social media.

As part of the collaboration, Bleusalt will donate 20 percent of sales to A Sense of Home, an organization that aims to reduce homelessness by providing furnished homes for youths who are aging out of foster care. That element made the design even “more meaningful” to Gerber, who selected the charity.

There are between 20,000 and 35,000 youths, who age out of foster care annually, according to ASOH. And seven out of 10 girls, who age out of foster care, become pregnant before the age of 21. ASOH lines up teams of 12 to 14 volunteers to transform once-unlivable empty rooms into functional homes in less than two hours.