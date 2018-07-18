DOUBLE DUTY: Not content with having collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld on a capsule collection dropping this fall, Kaia Gerber is cozying up to the house by featuring in the fall campaign for its main collection.

The 16-year-old model is featured in pieces from the line, inspired by Lagerfeld’s love of architecture. The designer shot the images at his 7L studio in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, with styling by Carine Roitfeld. Lagerfeld’s own photographs of Parisian architecture appear in the background.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia capsule collection will have its own separate advertising campaign, the brand said.

On the men’s side, Lagerfeld’s longtime personal assistant Sébastien Jondeau is back in front of the camera showcasing the collection he has curated for the brand. The range, which spans from sweatshirts to tuxedos, is inspired by his multitasking lifestyle and love of sports such as boxing and motocross.