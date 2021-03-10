Following Malibu, Calif.-based Bleusalt’s successful launch of the “Kaia” flared legging last year, the sustainably focused brand has teamed with Kaia Gerber to debut a matching crop hoodie. While the pant was designed for Gerber by Bleusalt’s founder, Lydie Benson — who is also a family friend of Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford — the matching hoodie was designed in collaboration. Gerber and the Bleusalt team worked together on fit, style and colorways to develop the matching hoodie in line with the brand’s signature seasonless, elevated basics, made sustainably and locally in Los Angeles (additionally, Bleusalt continues to work on being zero-waste).

Made in Bleusalt’s signature fabric, Tencel, the Kaia Crop Skater comes in six colorways (navy, black, light and dark gray, white and camel), and is available today on the brand’s e-commerce site for $140. Like the Kaia pant, 20 percent of all proceeds of the the Kaia hoodie will benefit Gerber’s charity of choice, A Sense of Home, an organization that “strives to prevent homelessness by creating homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods.”

“It was so incredible to see the difference we were able to make through our donations to A Sense of Home for every purchase of the Kaia pant. I didn’t want it to stop there, so we made a matching crop hoodie. Every purchase goes toward creating a home for youth who have aged out of the foster care system,” Gerber commented.