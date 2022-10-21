Kaitlyn Dever Wears Chanel Cropped Top and Trousers for High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Kaitlyn Dever attended Chanel’s dinner on Thursday in Los Angeles celebrating the brand’s 1932 high jewelry collection.

Dever was outfitted in a head-to-toe Chanel look for the occasion, including a red-and-white-striped shirt, black pants with a chain belt and a white quilted leather Chanel bag.

Kaitlyn Dever attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in L.A. Getty Images

Dever opted for a natural makeup look with minimal makeup, with a hint of blush and a pink lip. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

Dever is currently busy promoting her new movie “Ticket to Paradise,” starring alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who play her parents.

Earlier this month October while on a media circuit, Dever appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” wearing a Dior lace top and swing skirt to promote the film. They discussed her experience working alongside Roberts and Clooney.

Chanel’s 1932 jewelry collection is inspired by Coco Chanel’s original 1932 designs, specifically her “Bijoux de Diamants” collection. The collection includes 77 designs created under the leadership of Patrice Leguéreau, Chanel’s director of their Fine Jewelry Creative Studio. Guests attending the dinner included Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Rachel Zoe, Andra Day and Rainey Qualley.