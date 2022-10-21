×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Chanel Cropped Top and Trousers for High Jewelry Collection Dinner

The actress is also promoting her new movie "Ticket to Paradise."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Kaitlyn Dever attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marion Cotillard chanel dinner high jewelry collection. and Chloe Zhao
Jurnee Smollett
Kaitlyn Dever
Andra Day
View ALL 26 Photos

Kaitlyn Dever attended Chanel’s dinner on Thursday in Los Angeles celebrating the brand’s 1932 high jewelry collection.

Dever was outfitted in a head-to-toe Chanel look for the occasion, including a red-and-white-striped shirt, black pants with a chain belt and a white quilted leather Chanel bag.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Kaitlyn Dever attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Dever attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in L.A. Getty Images

Dever opted for a natural makeup look with minimal makeup, with a hint of blush and a pink lip. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

Dever is currently busy promoting her new movie “Ticket to Paradise,” starring alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who play her parents.

Earlier this month October while on a media circuit, Dever appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” wearing a Dior lace top and swing skirt to promote the film. They discussed her experience working alongside Roberts and Clooney.           

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Kaitlyn Dever attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Dever attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chanel’s 1932 jewelry collection is inspired by Coco Chanel’s original 1932 designs, specifically her “Bijoux de Diamants” collection. The collection includes 77 designs created under the leadership of Patrice Leguéreau, Chanel’s director of their Fine Jewelry Creative Studio. Guests attending the dinner included Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Rachel Zoe, Andra Day and Rainey Qualley.

