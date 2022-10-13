Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects.

The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps.

Kaitlyn Dever on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Oct. 11. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6.

Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise,” which premieres on Oct. 21.

In the romantic-comedy, Dever plays the daughter of Clooney and Roberts, two exes charged with stopping their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Oct. 11. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The actress is also playing Romeo’s ex in “Rosaline,” an innovative chronicle of the classic Shakespearean love story “Romeo & Juliet” with a twist. “This film was fun to make,” she told Meyers ahead of its Oct. 14 debut. “My wig was like 15 pounds, and it was really hot. My costumes basically felt like I was wearing a floor rug. But our costume designer is a genius, and these costumes were absolutely beautiful, every single one of them.”

The costume designer, Mitchell Travers, previously worked on “In the Heights,” “Hustlers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Bourne Legacy.”