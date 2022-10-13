×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The actress promoted her roles in "Rosaline" and "Ticket to Paradise."

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1344 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Oct. 11, 2022. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects.

The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1344 -- Pictured: Actress Kaitlyn Dever arrives on October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Kaitlyn Dever on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Oct. 11.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6.

Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise,” which premieres on Oct. 21.

Related Galleries

In the romantic-comedy, Dever plays the daughter of Clooney and Roberts, two exes charged with stopping their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. 

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1344 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Oct. 11.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The actress is also playing Romeo’s ex in “Rosaline,” an innovative chronicle of the classic Shakespearean love story “Romeo & Juliet” with a twist. “This film was fun to make,” she told Meyers ahead of its Oct. 14 debut. “My wig was like 15 pounds, and it was really hot. My costumes basically felt like I was wearing a floor rug. But our costume designer is a genius, and these costumes were absolutely beautiful, every single one of them.” 

The costume designer, Mitchell Travers, previously worked on “In the Heights,” “Hustlers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Bourne Legacy.”

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Hot Summer Bags

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kaitlyn Dever Wears Lace Dior Top and Swing Skirt for 'Seth Meyers'

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad