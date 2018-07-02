What does a woman wear for her wedding inside of a horse stable?

For Kaley Cuoco, the answer was a custom Reem Acra gown and matching beaded lace floor-grazing cape. While a barn may not be the conventional habitat for Reem Acra’s designs, it was an appropriate setting for the June 30 ceremony: her now-husband Karl Cook is a professional equestrian, and Cuoco is herself a competitive showjumper. (Not to mention, she’s also clocked in as the second-highest-paid television actress in recent years for her role on the CBS prime time series “The Big Bang Theory.”)

Cuoco changed into a Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit after the ceremony with the help of stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero. Hairstylist Christine Symonds accented both looks using jeweled flower hairpieces by Jennifer Behr.

At least one of the looks was a hit.

“I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!” Cook wrote on Instagram. “I mean g– d–n that dress was amazing!”