Kali Uchis and Dime Optics are teaming up for the first time.

The Colombian-American singer released her collaboration with Dime on Friday. Infused with the retro-like style from the 1970s and 2000s, the collection, named after Uchis’ latest album, “Sin Miedo,” is meant to promote courage and hope. The Spanish saying “sin miedo” means “without fear,” which is a phrase Uchis heard often from her aunt growing up.

The collection features a brand new butterfly shape, which will be available in three different colorways: tortoise, black and blue. The style was designed to be bold and eye-catching, with bright yellow and red tinted lenses. Uchis chose butterflies as the main inspiration due to its symbolism of hope and courage.

“I love my Sin Miedo collection,” Uchis said in a statement. “Eyewear has always been an integral part of my style, and it’s been so fun to create a frame that reinvents my love for ’90s style and can be accessible to all those like-minded who want to wear something fun, bold and unique.”

The Kali Uchis x Dime collection retails at $35 per pair and is available online now at the official Dime Optics website.

