Vice President Kamala Harris put the spotlight on L.A.-based Sergio Hudson Wednesday night, wearing a tuxedo look by the Black designer for the inaugural celebration in Washington D.C..

Harris wore the black pile sequin cocktail dress with a floor length tuxedo overcoat of cashmere wool lined with silk satin, while speaking during the event, which featured performances by Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and more. She accessorized the look with earrings with hexagon-set diamonds and a ring by L.A. jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth.

Reached by phone in Atlanta, en route from Washington back to L.A., Hudson was emotional: “As a father of daughters, African-American daughters, it means more to me than any project I’ve ever done,” said the designer, who dressed Michelle Obama in a dramatic purple suit and duster coat earlier in the day. “To be a part of something this historic, it’s changing the landscape of how my daughters will see themselves in the future. Being a part of it, I’m so honored.”

First Lady Jill Biden, rocking out to The New Radicals in the White House with President Joe Biden and their family, also went with a symbolic fashion choice: a cream lace embroidered cocktail dress by Gabriela Hearst, another next-gen designer, who is known for her sustainable production practices. The dress had embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory in the U.S..

View Gallery Related Gallery Alyx Men’s Fall 2021 Preview

Hudson said he had been working with Harris team throughout the campaign, and that he initially designed a to-the-floor gown for Harris to wear to an inaugural ball. When plans for the ball were scrapped, he regrouped and created a shorter dress in just two weeks. The coat, he made in the last two days.

“When I was dealing with her team, they treated me just like Ralph Lauren or any other designer. I felt respected in that way,” he said.

Hudson, who has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler and other stars in the past, said he hopes dressing Harris will be a boost to his business, and that he wished stores were not shut due to the pandemic, and that he could do trunk shows in the following weeks.

“I want to normalize African American designers being American sportswear designers. We don’t just do urban wear, or crazy couture looking clothes. We are your Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan. That’s the lane I want to be in, that has not been carved out, but as we saw today, for a person of color, the door can open wide for everyone. Today, it was the signal to the world I can go toe to toe with any designer.”