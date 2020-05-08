Norma Kamali will be the featured speaker May 12 at FIT’s Hue Live, a twice weekly series of conversations featuring people and stories that define FIT.

Alex Joseph, managing editor of Hue, FIT’s magazine, will host Kamali for the one-hour conversation at 5:30 p.m. Joseph conducts interviews with some of the college’s leading alumni across a range of industries.

A graduate of FIT with a degree in illustration, Kamali has spent 53 years in the fashion industry and is known for such innovations as the sleeping bag coat, parachute styles, multistyle jersey dresses, swimwear and city sweats. The designer, who won the CFDA’s Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, was an early proponent of a healthy lifestyle.

Last year, Kamali launched Normalife, a healthy lifestyle brand based on sleep, diet and exercise. After 9/11, she created the Wellness Cafe (which has since closed) that sold personal care and food products to support the immune system within her West 56th Street shop. Kamali now has an e-commerce business with apparel ranging from dresses and jumpsuits to jackets, coats, swimwear and accessories

Registration for the event is at fitnyc.edu/development/events/hue-live/index.php. It is free of charge.

