Hot country newcomer Kane Brown has been named an ambassador for New Era Cap Co. Inc. Brown is the only country artist who will be featured in the campaign, joining NFL athletes Dak Prescott, Sterling Shepard, Jimmy Garoppolo, JuJu Smith Schuster, Jamal Adams, and model Victoria Brito. These faces will be featured in New Era creative campaigns for the brand’s NFL line of products. As part of the deal, Brown also designed an exclusive New Era hat that will be available this season.

“This year, New Era sought a diverse group of athletes and artists to represent our 2018 NFL product collection,” said Ryan DiNunzio, director of football for New Era Cap. “This group pushes boundaries both on and off the football field aligning with our continued efforts to push the boundaries of sports and style with every NFL cap we create.”

Brown is a rising star within country music who is also an avid fan of the NFL and New Era and is nearly always seen wearing a ballcap.

The ambassadors will be featured in original videos that will be released throughout the season on New Era’s social channel and e-commerce sites.

Brown’s debut album is certified platinum and holds the spot as 2018’s longest reign on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.