PAST AND PRESENT: Reaching a new customer base was the impetus for Kangol to sync with Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal on a new collaboration now out.

The Kangol and Fred Segal mash-up will include headwear, T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers and shorts. It will be sold through Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard store in addition to its online shop, with the pieces retailing from $65 to $180.

“We were inspired by both the consumer and the new shop itself,” said Paula Calvert, Kangol global creative director. “Fred Segal is a great platform to present Kangol to a consumer that did not live through the old school hip-hop era, but instead could only learn from the lasting music and pop culture references of that time.”

The offering, named the Sunset Collection, aims to bring the brand to the forefront of “younger eyes” Calvert went on to say.

The collection will be merchandised in store with an installation aimed at merging the past and the present.

“Kangol has meant so much to so many age groups, it was important for us to focus on superior quality and minimal styling to match the clean, bright design of the new store and not lean in any specific direction from a styling perspective,” Calvert said. “For headwear, it was obviously going to be tweaks to our Icon shapes, particularly the casual and 504. We realized we needed to create an apparel capsule to complement that product and further present a futuristic view of the brand. It was about designing perfect, upscale unisex apparel staples that surpass trends, just like our Icon hats do.”

News of the collaboration follows Fred Segal’s confirmation last week of an April 6 opening for what will be its newest store Stateside, in the Malibu Village retail center.