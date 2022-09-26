×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Grand Performance in Milan

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in Glitter Flip-flops With Socks On

The rapper went backstage to congratulate Riccardo Tisci after the show.

Kanye West wears glitter flip-flops with
Kanye West wears glitter flip-flops with socks on to the Burberry spring 2023 show. Courtesy

Kanye West made a surprise appearance Monday at the Burberry spring 2023 show in London. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion.

He styled the look with a pair of black leather trousers and wore a matching leather jacket on top of a hoodie. He tied a leather shirt around the waist to complete the look.

The rapper arrived just a few minutes before the show started. He had a quick chat with Carine Roitfeld, former editor in chief of Vogue Paris and founder of CR Fashion Book, before sitting down right opposite Anna Wintour, global chief content officer at Condé Nast, famed actress Gillian Anderson, and Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer of Burberry since April 1.

Related Galleries

Kanye West, Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld and Carine Roitfeld attend the Burberry spring 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Post-show, while Wintour dashed away swiftly, West stayed, greeted Akeroyd, took photos with friends, then went backstage to congratulate Riccardo Tisci, who he has known for more than a decade.

Kanye West attends the Burberry spring 2023 show. Tianwei Zhang/WWD

Tisci could be heard asking West to catch up with him and go for a drink backstage after the two hugged in front of the cameras.

Kanye West; guest; Stormzy; Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, aka Melissa’s Wardrobe, and Bruna Marquezine attend the Burberry spring 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Other notable attendees of the show include “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley; Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree, known professionally as Bright Vachirawit; Milly Alcock from “House of the Dragon”; singer Griff; actor Daniel Kaluuya, and rapper Stormzy.

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Hot Summer Bags

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad