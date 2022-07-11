×
Kanye West Files Trademark for ‘YZYSPLY’ Clothing, Retail Stores

The trademark filed on June 29, 2022, may be the creative's latest fashion endeavor.

Kanye
West's outfit included a fall 2020 Balenciaga jacket. BFA/Yeezy

Is Yeezy season approaching again?

Ye’s company Mascotte Holdings filed trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 29 looking to use “YZYSPLY” for stores as well as “on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services” and a number of apparel categories, including innerwear and outerwear, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories and sportswear.

YZYSPLY is an abbreviated spelling of the Yeezy Supply website, where the music artist and creative has offered new items from his Yeezy collection with Adidas. The German sportswear giant could not be reached for comment.

The new filing appears to hint at the latest fashion endeavor for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. His current fashion deal with Gap, which has included collaboration with Balenciaga, and his prior deal with Adidas on Yeezy sneakers and clothing had upped the creative’s net worth to over $1 billion.

The deal between Ye and Gap was first revealed in 2020 with products to launch in 2021. The first to drop was a blue recycled nylon puffer jacket in 2021 and also a cotton, double layer hoodie in the same year that delivered the most sales in a single day for Gap. Ye first teased the offering wearing the styles out and about but most notably wore a red version of the puffer jacket in his concerts promoting his 2021 album “Donda.”

Then earlier this year, Ye revealed a collaboration with Balenciaga on Yeezy Gap. The partnership has birthed two limited releases thus far.

A spokesperson for Gap, which revealed on Monday that chief executive officer Sonia Syngal was stepping down, did not have a comment.

Prior to the Gap partnership, Ye teamed with Adidas to bring his fashion vision to life. After countless interviews explaining his frustrations with luxury fashion and sportswear companies, Adidas stepped up as a partner for Ye’s vision. First, they debuted in 2015 a fashion collection and footwear at New York Fashion Week that would later launch in stores, with long lines filing in at stores before launch, and in 2016 a colossal show debuting the third Yeezy Season collection and Ye’s seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo.”

Ye and Adidas’ success is best represented by the Yeezy Boost sneaker line that first debuted in 2015 with the Yeezy Boost 750 and the 350, the latter in which was updated in a new silhouette. The line would later add new sneakers, boots, and new slides, all of which contributed to Ye’s multi-billion-dollar net worth.

ad