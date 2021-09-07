Kanye West Might Be Releasing Homeware Soon

Kanye West may be making a foray into homeware soon.

West’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. applied to trademark the name “Kanye West” for numerous home decor products on Aug. 27, according to an application filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The application covers a range of home items, including blankets, curtains, pillow cases, bath towels, nylon flags and even products for children and pets.

While this would be the rapper’s first venture in the home category, he’s experienced a successful career in the fashion industry with his Yeezy brand, which has collaborated with Adidas on numerous collections over the years. Most recently, West teamed with Gap to bring his Yeezy brand to the retailer. The first piece in the Yeezy x Gap collection, a blue puffy nylon jacket, was revealed in June.

According to Architectural Digest, West has always had a passion for architecture and interior design. He would apparently go to Barnes & Noble and purchase Architectural Digest magazines when he was younger.

West and his now soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West spent almost seven years renovating their home, which is believed to be worth up to $60 million. The interior design of the house, which features large, open spaces to embrace simplicity and minimalism, was by Axel Vervoordt, a Belgian designer and tastemaker.

“I discovered Kim and Kanye as wonderful human beings. We have common values in life, important human values, like a respect for the beauty and spirituality of art,” Vervoordt told Architectural Digest. “You can call it religion, but this is perhaps beyond religion, a search for cosmic values of peace and positive energy. We had very profound conversations about the space of the mind and the importance of silence.”

Kardashian West told Architectural Digest she had to be “the voice of functionality” between the two as they were designing aspects of the house. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers.’”

In February, it was reported that Kardashian West filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Despite the divorce filing, Kardashian West participated in West’s most recent listening party for his “Donda” album last month, where she joined West on stage wearing a Balenciaga fall 2021 couture wedding dress.

