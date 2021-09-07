×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Business

CEO Exits Salvatore Ferragamo on High Note

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Kanye West Might Be Releasing Homeware Soon

The rapper released his 10th studio album “Donda” last month.

Kanye West
Kanye West Chelsea Lauren/WWD

Kanye West may be making a foray into homeware soon.

West’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. applied to trademark the name “Kanye West” for numerous home decor products on Aug. 27, according to an application filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The application covers a range of home items, including blankets, curtains, pillow cases, bath towels, nylon flags and even products for children and pets.

While this would be the rapper’s first venture in the home category, he’s experienced a successful career in the fashion industry with his Yeezy brand, which has collaborated with Adidas on numerous collections over the years. Most recently, West teamed with Gap to bring his Yeezy brand to the retailer. The first piece in the Yeezy x Gap collection, a blue puffy nylon jacket, was revealed in June.

Related Galleries

According to Architectural Digest, West has always had a passion for architecture and interior design. He would apparently go to Barnes & Noble and purchase Architectural Digest magazines when he was younger.

West and his now soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West spent almost seven years renovating their home, which is believed to be worth up to $60 million. The interior design of the house, which features large, open spaces to embrace simplicity and minimalism, was by Axel Vervoordt, a Belgian designer and tastemaker.

“I discovered Kim and Kanye as wonderful human beings. We have common values in life, important human values, like a respect for the beauty and spirituality of art,” Vervoordt told Architectural Digest. “You can call it religion, but this is perhaps beyond religion, a search for cosmic values of peace and positive energy. We had very profound conversations about the space of the mind and the importance of silence.”

Kardashian West told Architectural Digest she had to be “the voice of functionality” between the two as they were designing aspects of the house. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers.’”

In February, it was reported that Kardashian West filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Despite the divorce filing, Kardashian West participated in West’s most recent listening party for his “Donda” album last month, where she joined West on stage wearing a Balenciaga fall 2021 couture wedding dress.

READ MORE HERE:

On the Scene: Kanye West Unveils His Most Personal Album, ‘Donda,’ With Epic Listening Party

Kanye West Enlists Demna Gvasalia as Creative Director for Donda Release Event

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kanye West Potential Homeware Line: What

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad