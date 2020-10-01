LONDON — How much exactly are celebrities making from their business ventures? Recent research by content agency Digitaloft offers some clues regarding the question.

It estimates that 28 percent of the celebrity businesses are in the fashion industry, making the revenue in the celebrity sector total $3,389,726,000, while celebrities make $1,833,526,000 and $1,311,800,000 in revenue, respectively, in the entertainment and beauty industries.

The top 10 celebrity fashion business, all listed in British pounds, are:

1. Kanye West, Yeezy, 1,012,160,500

2. Jessica Simpson, The Jessica Simpson Collection, 778,585,000

3. Rihanna, Fenty, (Fashion House), 301,779,546

4. Kate Hudson, Fabletics, 233,575,500

5. Rihanna, Savage x Fenty, 116,787,749

6. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row, 114,451,995

7. Victoria Beckham, Victoria Beckham, 34,433,700

8. Nicole Richie, House of Harlow, 12,068,068

9. Khloé Kardashian, Good American, 9,888,030

10. Pharrell Williams, Bionic Yarn, 6,150,822

While the top 10 highest-earning celebrities, again in British pounds, overall are:

1. Dr. Dre, Beats Electronics, Entertainment, 1,167,877,500

2. Kanye West, Yeezy, Fashion, 1,012,160,500

3. Jessica Simpson, The Jessica Simpson Collection, Fashion, 778,585,000

4. Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, Beauty, 443,793,450

5. Rihanna, Fenty (Fashion House), Fashion, 301,779,546

6. Jessica Alba, Honest Company, Beauty, 296,563,027

7. Kate Hudson, Fabletics, Fashion, 233,575,500

8. Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics, Beauty, 137,809,545

9. Rihanna, Savage x Fenty, Fashion, 116,787,750

10. Jay Z, Tidal, Entertainment, 114,919,146

The agency said the figures are purely estimates and are taken from a variety of sources, primarily Owler, but also using various news articles from Forbes and Bloomberg.