While some American retailers were skipping town amid the coronavirus scare in France came word on Saturday that Kanye West was parachuting in with a double-hitter .

A happy few were invited to Sunday Service – where West gathers a choir to sing gospel versions of his songs – slated for a 9 a.m. start. Shortly after, invitations dropped for a Yeezy Season 8 show on Monday night.

West has experimented with a variety of formats to unveil his Yeezy collections, from stadium-sized fashion performances to Instagram-driven campaigns.

He will cap off a day with a full slate of shows from the likes of Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Y/Project and Alexander McQueen.