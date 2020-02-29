Kanye West

Kanye West on stage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

While some American retailers were skipping town amid the coronavirus scare in France came word on Saturday that Kanye West was parachuting in with a double-hitter .

A happy few were invited to Sunday Service – where West gathers a choir to sing gospel versions of his songs – slated for a 9 a.m. start. Shortly after, invitations dropped for a Yeezy Season 8 show on Monday night.

West has experimented with a variety of formats to unveil his Yeezy collections, from stadium-sized fashion performances to Instagram-driven campaigns.

He will cap off a day with a full slate of shows from the likes of Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Y/Project and Alexander McQueen.

